FDA to consider modifying blood donation restrictions for gay, bisexual men

Data from a recent study has prompted the FDA to reconsider current guidelines surrounding blood donation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration is taking steps that may allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood.

Right now, this group of people is largely turned away from donating blood following a ban in the 1980s given HIV fears. The FDA relaxed the rules in 2015 — moving away from a lifetime ban to one that allowed gay and bisexual men to donate if they have not had sexual contact with other men in the past year.

Given blood shortages, the period of time was reduced to three months.

The FDA funded a study, Assessing Donor Variability and New Concepts in Eligibility (ADVANCE), which recently concluded. It considers a more individual approach to determine risk.

"Together, the LGBTQ+ community, blood centers and the FDA are collaborating to determine if a blood donor history questionnaire based on individual risk would be an acceptable alternative to a time-based deferral in reducing the risk of HIV among gay and bisexual men who present to donate blood," the ADVANCE web page reads. "This could potentially lead to changes to the FDA’s current three-month deferral policy for men who have sex with men or MSM."

This means instead of having to wait to donate blood, gay and bisexual men could be given a questionnaire instead.

Current policy requires gay and bisexual men “defer for 3 months from the most recent sexual contact, a man who has had sex with another man during the past 3 months,” according to the FDA. All U.S. blood collection organizations must follow this federal requirement.

Related Articles Blood donations needed in wake of Hurricane Ian

There is no deferral for women who have sex with women or people identifying as transgender.

In a statement from the FDA, the administration is currently reviewing the data to learn "if a donor questionnaire based on individual risk assessment would be as effective as time-based deferrals in reducing the risk of HIV."

The FDA does not have a timeline for when analysis will be complete and blood donor restrictions modified. As the data is under review, the FDA "will likely support a policy transition to individual risk-based donor screening questions for reducing the risk of HIV transmission," its news release stated.