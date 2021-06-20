Small Georgia community, inundated with deadly laced drugs, reports several victims on Friday

Authorities are searching for the people responsible for bringing fentanyl-laced drugs into the community, and they are asking people to check on friends and family.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in a south Georgia community are urging locals to heed their warnings after multiple people were injured - and at least one died - from laced drugs on Friday evening.

The Camden Emergency Management Agency (CCEMA) reported that first responders dealt with several cases of people unconscious or unresponsive.

"Upon arriving at each of these incidents, life-saving measures had to be performed by first responders," authorities said.

These included CPR and the use of Narcan, which is designed to help save people from drug overdoses.

"Unfortunate, not all were able to be revived from their condition," the agency said.

11Alive news partner First Coast News said that eight people are believed to have been hurt and one reportedly died. Already, they believe the number of people impacted may be higher with others managing to drive themselves to the hospital.

And in each case, according to Camden County authorities, drugs laced with a deadly amount of fentanyl are believed to be the culprit. The opioid can be up to 100 times stronger than heroin

First responders and investigators are now on the looking, fearing that someone - or maybe a group of people - has recently distributed the drugs in that community.

As a result, they're concerned that any drug, including marijuana, might be laced and poses a danger to those who use them.

As a result, authorities are not only urging the public to stay away from these drugs, they're also asking friends and family who know of someone who may suffer from drug addiction in the area to check on them to make sure they haven't suffered a potentially deadly reaction to one of these drugs.

As for the investigation into how the tainted drugs got into the community, both emergency responders and police are asking people to step forward with information.