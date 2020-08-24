DeKalb reports its first human case of West Nile Virus this year

Due to COVID-19, the Board of Health will not perform its usual door-to-door canvas of the affected area.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Health confirmed its first first human case of West Nile Virus this year.

The patient, a female in her 60s, lives in the East Lake Terrace area of unincorporated Decatur. No additional information is available, as the investigation is still ongoing, they said.

Last year, they said one human case of West Nile virus in the county was confirmed on Sept. 13.

Due to COVID-19, the Board of Health will not perform its usual door-to-door canvas of the affected area.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no data or scientific evidence suggests that COVID-19 or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes, although West Nile and COVID-19 share similar symptoms.

The county has already sprayed a larvicide application in low-lying areas and storm drains in the area. This, they say, keeps young mosquitoes from becoming flying, biting adults.

The Board of Health has issued the following safety information and tips:

To reduce mosquitoes in and around your home:

Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires.

Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines.

Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

To prevent being bitten by mosquitoes: