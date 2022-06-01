Woman among monkeypox patients in Georgia

The health department said she reported being in close contact with someone who previously had the virus.

A woman in Georgia has contracted monkeypox, making her the first female to be diagnosed with the virus in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The department said she reported "having close personal contact with a man previously diagnosed with monkeypox."

Worldwide, there are about a dozen cases of the virus in women; health officials said that people could be infected with it regardless of age or gender.

Health officials reported that 96% of the cases are among gay or bisexual men who have sex with men, but the department still doesn't know why this group is being heavily targeted.

Earlier this week, there were questions about if monkeypox was considered a sexually transmitted disease, so the Verify team went to the experts to find out.

The answer? No, not in the "classic sense," because it’s not spread through semen, vaginally or only via sex, Robert L. Murphy, M.D., said in a news release published by Northwestern University.

It is spread by high levels of skin-to-skin contact, which often does happen during sex. The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if not visible), the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth).

Other viruses that can spread during sex, but are not considered sexually transmitted infections (or STIs, formerly known as STDs), are:

Chickenpox

The common cold

Pink eye

Pertussis

The flu

Measles

At last check, Georgia had the fifth highest number of cases in the country. And with cases rising in the Georiga, officials are pushing to get people vaccinated, but it's in short supply as more than 100 people have been diagnosed.