Georgia's flu rate among highest in the nation, data shows

Health experts say the increased rate can be due to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions this year as Georgia’s flu rate during the pandemic was significantly lower

ATLANTA — Georgia's flu rate is currently one of the highest in the nation, matched with the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s Flu Activity Map.

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s most recent flu report for the week ending on Oct. 8 shows that 5.6% of patient visits to healthcare providers were for flu-like symptoms. That’s above the regional baseline of 3.1%.

Additionally, a total of 35 laboratory-confirmed influenza hospitalizations have been reported along with eight outbreaks across the metro area.

Executive Director of Health and Community Education for Piedmont Healthcare System Dr. Jayne Morgan told 11Alive the increased rate can be due to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions this year as Georgia’s flu rate during the pandemic was significantly lower.

“Now that public health measures have been lifted, mostly people not wearing masks and once again congregating, we are expecting a fairly severe flu season,” she said.

Morgan explained the most at risk of contracting the virus are some of the most vulnerable populations.

“Children actually have the highest risk of becoming infected and sick from the flu. But it's those over the age of 65, in fact, 90% of those over the age of 65 that are at increased risk of death,” she said.

People with underlying health conditions like diabetes, asthma and heart disease along with those living in nursing homes are also at risk of complications if they contract the virus.

The CDC's website outlines the symptoms of the flu as cough, sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches and headaches and fatigue so Morgan encourages everyone to take extra precautions to keep themselves safe and healthy this flu season.

“One of the things that people can do is to make certain that we continue to follow a lot of the health measures that we've learned in the last two or three years,” Morgan stated.

This includes:

Wearing a mask in crowded places

Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water

Covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze

Avoid touching your face

Staying home if you develop any symptoms

Morgan expressed that the most important preventative measure is getting a flu shot this season.