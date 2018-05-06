A viral video circulating on YouTube shows cockroaches swarming over clean plates at a local restaurant.

The video's caption says that it is from the Flying Biscuit Cafe location in Candler Park. But a statement from the company responsible says there's more to the story.

"The video in question was filmed last year," a spokesperson for the Flying Biscuit told 11Alive Tuesday. "Following this incident, we re-visited our pest management process to address any potential pest concerns."

The statement went on to say that they've worked to make sure their facilities are up to code including "a comprehensive pest management program."

A representative for the company also added that the video was taken by a recently terminated employee.

The most recent health inspection indicates that the Candler Park Flying Biscuit Cafe location has received a grade of 92/A, with no indication of insects or vermin present.

"Candler Park is regularly inspected by the Georgia Department of Public Health and has received scores of 91 and above on its last two Food Service Establishment Inspections," a spokesperson said.

