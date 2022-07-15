Fulton DA wants Georgia's 'heartbeat law' to return to lower court to be heard 'in a post-Dobbs context'

Willis is asking for this to be "returned to the lower court to allow the parties the opportunity to address the merits of the claims in a post-Dobbs context."

ATLANTA — A law firm representing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is asking for the fight over Georgia's "heartbeat law" to return to lower courts. The move came Friday as the deadline approached for attorneys to file their arguments on what should happen next with the law.

Back in June, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Mississippi abortion law, known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights.

The 11th Circuit gave lawyers 21 days to file their arguments on how the ruling on Roe impacts the Georgia law.

The Georgia law, which generally bans abortions at about six weeks upon the detection of a "fetal heartbeat," had previously been ruled unconstitutional by a federal court citing the now-overturned Roe precedent. That ruling has kept the Georgia law on pause even in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe. After news broke that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wrote to the 11th Circuit that it can no longer keep the Georgia law from taking effect.

Now, Willis is asking for this to be "returned to the lower court to allow the parties the opportunity to address the merits of the claims in a post-Dobbs context."