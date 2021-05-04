Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 4, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,604 deaths in Georgia, meaning an increase of 15 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/20-5/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/7-4-20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.93.

There have been 882,764 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 690 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 874.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 944.

There have been 61,798 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 94 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.29

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 4, there were 1,083 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 11 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1920 66

Atkinson 783 18

Bacon 1289 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3840 113

Banks 1635 33

Barrow 8743 132

Bartow 11217 207

Ben Hill 1491 61

Berrien 1057 32

Bibb 13343 405

Bleckley 801 34

Brantley 932 32

Brooks 942 36

Bryan 2733 36

Bulloch 5263 64

Burke 1779 37

Butts 2327 77

Calhoun 447 15

Camden 3207 30

Candler 748 37

Carroll 7410 131

Catoosa 5676 64

Charlton 1081 25

Chatham 20190 427

Chattahoochee 3334 13

Chattooga 2242 63

Cherokee 22352 302

Clarke 12773 137

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23724 448

Clinch 736 25

Cobb 60670 964

Coffee 4236 138

Colquitt 3526 79

Columbia 11051 160

Cook 1162 38

Coweta 8670 205

Crawford 525 17

Crisp 1439 56

Dade 1211 13

Dawson 2719 42

DeKalb 57845 927

Decatur 2147 55

Dodge 1084 56

Dooly 787 32

Dougherty 5551 281

Douglas 11957 174

Early 1013 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3804 65

Elbert 1528 58

Emanuel 1735 53

Evans 758 17

Fannin 2126 61

Fayette 6675 153

Floyd 9997 184

Forsyth 17913 181

Franklin 2346 43

Fulton 82072 1276

Gilmer 2489 72

Glascock 145 7

Glynn 6695 153

Gordon 6493 103

Grady 1552 47

Greene 1504 56

Gwinnett 86514 1075

Habersham 4650 153

Hall 25008 439

Hancock 834 62

Haralson 1715 35

Harris 2164 58

Hart 1707 37

Heard 645 16

Henry 19206 296

Houston 10074 194

Irwin 682 18

Jackson 8510 140

Jasper 679 18

Jeff Davis 1297 36

Jefferson 1580 59

Jenkins 728 40

Johnson 787 42

Jones 1579 53

Lamar 1346 46

Lanier 500 9

Laurens 3710 144

Lee 1596 50

Liberty 3438 61

Lincoln 510 24

Long 669 10

Lowndes 7798 141

Lumpkin 2795 62

Macon 618 26

Madison 2746 46

Marion 398 17

McDuffie 1686 41

McIntosh 696 14

Meriwether 1523 72

Miller 682 9

Mitchell 1536 74

Monroe 1870 87

Montgomery 724 21

Morgan 1192 23

Murray 4173 81

Muscogee 14359 398

Newton 7514 218

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23707 474

Oconee 3053 64

Oglethorpe 1189 28

Paulding 10780 166

Peach 1858 52

Pickens 2534 64

Pierce 1261 42

Pike 1065 26

Polk 3943 82

Pulaski 610 32

Putnam 1798 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1532 41

Randolph 468 33

Richmond 19964 414

Rockdale 6036 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 812 21

Seminole 751 18

Spalding 4063 155

Stephens 2980 80

Stewart 791 25

Sumter 1806 92

Talbot 384 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1848 46

Taylor 511 22

Telfair 720 45

Terrell 567 45

Thomas 3557 113

Tift 3430 96

Toombs 2931 98

Towns 1104 44

Treutlen 625 24

Troup 5949 187

Turner 599 34

Twiggs 513 37

Union 2047 70

Unknown 2372 12

Upson 1815 107

Walker 6522 80

Walton 8080 235

Ware 3013 152

Warren 376 14

Washington 1626 62

Wayne 2750 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2976 67

Whitfield 14838 229

Wilcox 476 29

Wilkes 669 21

Wilkinson 731 28