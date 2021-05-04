Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 4, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,604 deaths in Georgia, meaning an increase of 15 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/20-5/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/7-4-20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.93.
- There have been 882,764 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 690 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 874.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 944.
- There have been 61,798 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 94 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.29
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 4, there were 1,083 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 11 hospitalization from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1920 66
Atkinson 783 18
Bacon 1289 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3840 113
Banks 1635 33
Barrow 8743 132
Bartow 11217 207
Ben Hill 1491 61
Berrien 1057 32
Bibb 13343 405
Bleckley 801 34
Brantley 932 32
Brooks 942 36
Bryan 2733 36
Bulloch 5263 64
Burke 1779 37
Butts 2327 77
Calhoun 447 15
Camden 3207 30
Candler 748 37
Carroll 7410 131
Catoosa 5676 64
Charlton 1081 25
Chatham 20190 427
Chattahoochee 3334 13
Chattooga 2242 63
Cherokee 22352 302
Clarke 12773 137
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23724 448
Clinch 736 25
Cobb 60670 964
Coffee 4236 138
Colquitt 3526 79
Columbia 11051 160
Cook 1162 38
Coweta 8670 205
Crawford 525 17
Crisp 1439 56
Dade 1211 13
Dawson 2719 42
DeKalb 57845 927
Decatur 2147 55
Dodge 1084 56
Dooly 787 32
Dougherty 5551 281
Douglas 11957 174
Early 1013 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3804 65
Elbert 1528 58
Emanuel 1735 53
Evans 758 17
Fannin 2126 61
Fayette 6675 153
Floyd 9997 184
Forsyth 17913 181
Franklin 2346 43
Fulton 82072 1276
Gilmer 2489 72
Glascock 145 7
Glynn 6695 153
Gordon 6493 103
Grady 1552 47
Greene 1504 56
Gwinnett 86514 1075
Habersham 4650 153
Hall 25008 439
Hancock 834 62
Haralson 1715 35
Harris 2164 58
Hart 1707 37
Heard 645 16
Henry 19206 296
Houston 10074 194
Irwin 682 18
Jackson 8510 140
Jasper 679 18
Jeff Davis 1297 36
Jefferson 1580 59
Jenkins 728 40
Johnson 787 42
Jones 1579 53
Lamar 1346 46
Lanier 500 9
Laurens 3710 144
Lee 1596 50
Liberty 3438 61
Lincoln 510 24
Long 669 10
Lowndes 7798 141
Lumpkin 2795 62
Macon 618 26
Madison 2746 46
Marion 398 17
McDuffie 1686 41
McIntosh 696 14
Meriwether 1523 72
Miller 682 9
Mitchell 1536 74
Monroe 1870 87
Montgomery 724 21
Morgan 1192 23
Murray 4173 81
Muscogee 14359 398
Newton 7514 218
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23707 474
Oconee 3053 64
Oglethorpe 1189 28
Paulding 10780 166
Peach 1858 52
Pickens 2534 64
Pierce 1261 42
Pike 1065 26
Polk 3943 82
Pulaski 610 32
Putnam 1798 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1532 41
Randolph 468 33
Richmond 19964 414
Rockdale 6036 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 812 21
Seminole 751 18
Spalding 4063 155
Stephens 2980 80
Stewart 791 25
Sumter 1806 92
Talbot 384 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1848 46
Taylor 511 22
Telfair 720 45
Terrell 567 45
Thomas 3557 113
Tift 3430 96
Toombs 2931 98
Towns 1104 44
Treutlen 625 24
Troup 5949 187
Turner 599 34
Twiggs 513 37
Union 2047 70
Unknown 2372 12
Upson 1815 107
Walker 6522 80
Walton 8080 235
Ware 3013 152
Warren 376 14
Washington 1626 62
Wayne 2750 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2976 67
Whitfield 14838 229
Wilcox 476 29
Wilkes 669 21
Wilkinson 731 28
Worth 1194 61