Health

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 4, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,604 deaths in Georgia, meaning an increase of 15 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/20-5/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/7-4-20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.93. 
  • There have been 882,764 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 690 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 874.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 944.
  • There have been 61,798 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 94 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.29 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 4, there were 1,083  current hospitalizations – a decrease of 11 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1920    66

Atkinson    783    18

Bacon    1289    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3840    113

Banks    1635    33

Barrow    8743    132

Bartow    11217    207

Ben Hill    1491    61

Berrien    1057    32

Bibb    13343    405

Bleckley    801    34

Brantley    932    32

Brooks    942    36

Bryan    2733    36

Bulloch    5263    64

Burke    1779    37

Butts    2327    77

Calhoun    447    15

Camden    3207    30

Candler    748    37

Carroll    7410    131

Catoosa    5676    64

Charlton    1081    25

Chatham    20190    427

Chattahoochee    3334    13

Chattooga    2242    63

Cherokee    22352    302

Clarke    12773    137

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23724    448

Clinch    736    25

Cobb    60670    964

Coffee    4236    138

Colquitt    3526    79

Columbia    11051    160

Cook    1162    38

Coweta    8670    205

Crawford    525    17

Crisp    1439    56

Dade    1211    13

Dawson    2719    42

DeKalb    57845    927

Decatur    2147    55

Dodge    1084    56

Dooly    787    32

Dougherty    5551    281

Douglas    11957    174

Early    1013    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3804    65

Elbert    1528    58

Emanuel    1735    53

Evans    758    17

Fannin    2126    61

Fayette    6675    153

Floyd    9997    184

Forsyth    17913    181

Franklin    2346    43

Fulton    82072    1276

Gilmer    2489    72

Glascock    145    7

Glynn    6695    153

Gordon    6493    103

Grady    1552    47

Greene    1504    56

Gwinnett    86514    1075

Habersham    4650    153

Hall    25008    439

Hancock    834    62

Haralson    1715    35

Harris    2164    58

Hart    1707    37

Heard    645    16

Henry    19206    296

Houston    10074    194

Irwin    682    18

Jackson    8510    140

Jasper    679    18

Jeff Davis    1297    36

Jefferson    1580    59

Jenkins    728    40

Johnson    787    42

Jones    1579    53

Lamar    1346    46

Lanier    500    9

Laurens    3710    144

Lee    1596    50

Liberty    3438    61

Lincoln    510    24

Long    669    10

Lowndes    7798    141

Lumpkin    2795    62

Macon    618    26

Madison    2746    46

Marion    398    17

McDuffie    1686    41

McIntosh    696    14

Meriwether    1523    72

Miller    682    9

Mitchell    1536    74

Monroe    1870    87

Montgomery    724    21

Morgan    1192    23

Murray    4173    81

Muscogee    14359    398

Newton    7514    218

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23707    474

Oconee    3053    64

Oglethorpe    1189    28

Paulding    10780    166

Peach    1858    52

Pickens    2534    64

Pierce    1261    42

Pike    1065    26

Polk    3943    82

Pulaski    610    32

Putnam    1798    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1532    41

Randolph    468    33

Richmond    19964    414

Rockdale    6036    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    812    21

Seminole    751    18

Spalding    4063    155

Stephens    2980    80

Stewart    791    25

Sumter    1806    92

Talbot    384    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1848    46

Taylor    511    22

Telfair    720    45

Terrell    567    45

Thomas    3557    113

Tift    3430    96

Toombs    2931    98

Towns    1104    44

Treutlen    625    24

Troup    5949    187

Turner    599    34

Twiggs    513    37

Union    2047    70

Unknown    2372    12

Upson    1815    107

Walker    6522    80

Walton    8080    235

Ware    3013    152

Warren    376    14

Washington    1626    62

Wayne    2750    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2976    67

Whitfield    14838    229

Wilcox    476    29

Wilkes    669    21

Wilkinson    731    28

Worth    1194    61

 

