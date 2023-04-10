Gov. Kemp signs law to establish state health insurance exchange

At one point Georgia sought to create its own health insurance marketplace, but an Affordable Care Act waiver allowing it was canceled by the Biden administration.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill into law on Tuesday that will pave the way for Georgia to establish its own state exchange under the Affordable Care Act.

The bill, SB 65, directs the Georgia Commissioner of Insurance to "establish any advisory board or committee the Commissioner deems necessary for providing recommendations on the creation, implementation or operation of an exchange."

The law comes as a reversal of sorts for Georgia, which at one point sought to create its own private healthcare marketplace outside the architecture of the ACA. It had received a waiver from the Trump administration to go ahead with that plan, but the Biden administration revoked it last year.

Several states run their own exchanges under the umbrella of the ACA, among them California and New York. Georgia would still need approval from the Biden administration to join that group.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, more than 879,000 people in Georgia signed up for health insurance through the federal healthcare.gov insurance exchange for 2023.

In a statement, the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute called on the state to delay implementing a state exchange until the recently-begun Medicaid unwinding process is complete, saying the launching of an exchange and the management of the unwinding process at the same time could "create unnecessary risks that could be burdensome for state employees."

The unwinding process will continue through May 2024. It is a review of the eligibility of the 2.7 million residents on Medicaid, whose status with the program was protected by the federal government's COVID-19 public health emergency until it ended last month.

SB 65 was among several healthcare-related bills signed by Gov. Kemp on Tuesday.

Today, I proudly signed HB 129 into law, expanding eligibility in Georgia for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits to pregnant women in need.



Thank you to the legislators who gave this bill overwhelming, bipartisan support. pic.twitter.com/ZmNldcYQHA — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 2, 2023