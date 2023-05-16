Medicaid eligibility review process in Georgia | What to know

Notices have begun going out to people notifying them that their eligibility redetermination is happening.

ATLANTA — Georgia, along with every other state, must review the eligibility of its Medicaid recipients following the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A federal policy under the emergency had frozen Medicaid eligibility in place - guaranteeing that people who were on the program when the pandemic began would continue receiving it, regardless of how their eligibility changed.

Over the next year, though, the states will have to determine who still is eligible and who is no longer qualifies.

As the process begins - 11Alive's Tracey Amick-Peer reported Monday that notices have begun going out informing people their eligibility will be reviewed - state officials at the Georgia Department of Human Services provided some figures outlining how it will work.

First, most importantly, what you can do:

Update your information or make sure it is currently update to date through the state DHS portal at gateway.ga.gov.

Through that portal, you can also check the month your review will be happening.

If you get denied coverage renewal for failing to submit information, state officials stress you still can submit your documents within 90 days of the redetermination date.

State officials also direct people to staycovered.ga.gov for further resources and help with questions about the process.

Here's a state explanation of how you might receive notices: "Forty-five days before a Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids member’s redetermination deadline, DHS will send an official letter or email letting the member know that their redetermination process has begun. The letter will explain that the member’s redetermination window has begun, and that the member may have to submit documentation like pay stubs or other materials to complete their renewal. If DHS has not heard from or received documentation from the member after a month, the member will get a reminder letter or email that their coverage eligibility decision is coming soon. It will tell them to prepare and submit any requested documentation as soon as possible to avoid a potential gap in coverage."

If your coverage renewal is denied:

You will receive a letter notifying you of the decision and explaining the reason why.

As noted above, if you are given the reason of "failed to submit" documents, you still can submit within 90 days of your redetermination date.

If you have aged out of the PeachCare for Kids program or are no longer eligible for Medicaid, state officials say you will be referred to the Federally Facilitated Marketplace for alternative coverage options.

