Here's what we know about Georgia's monkeypox cases

As of June 28, seven cases have been reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia public health officials reported Tuesday there are seven confirmed monkeypox cases in the state. With the summer travel season in full swing, there could be more.

Seven men have been diagnosed with monkeypox so far, according to Georgia Department of Public Health officials. The cases started coming in this month, but the first case in the U.S. was reported in Massachusetts in May.

Symptoms of the illness include a blister rash. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also lists fever, chills and fatigue as known symptoms, with people reporting muscle aches and headaches.

The cases are listed from diagnoses most recently reported.

June 28

Georgia DPH leaders confirmed two more cases of the virus on Tuesday, meaning seven men in the state have been diagnosed with the rare disease.

They said these most recent cases added are men living in metro Atlanta and have no known history of travel. The patients are isolating at home, according to health officials.

News of the additional cases comes as the CDC has opened its emergency operations center in response to the rise in monkeypox cases across the U.S. More than 300 of its staff will collaborate with health partners locally, nationally and internationally to further help with the outbreak.

June 27

The state's Department of Public Health said there are now confirmed five confirmed cases of monkeypox in Georgia. Both patients are men.

The news comes roughly four weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first identified an orthopoxvirus case in Georgia that was later confirmed to be monkeypox.

June 17

Georgia is reporting its third case of monkeypox.

The third man diagnosed with the virus recently traveled to a convention in Chicago, DPH confirmed on June 17. He is also isolating.

June 14

The individual diagnosed with monkeypox in the second instance was described as a metro Atlanta man with a history of international travel. He is said to be isolating at home and contact tracing is underway

Dr. Cherie Drenzek mentioned the second case during a presentation at the state Board of Public Health meeting on June 14. She outlined the belief that the current global outbreak of monkeypox is a product of person-to-person community spread.

June 6 - Georgia's first case

Georgia's DPH said it received confirmation from the CDC that the initial orthopoxvirus case is indeed monkeypox.

The Atlanta-based federal public health agency reported an orthopoxvirus diagnosis in a metro Atlanta man. Georgia DPH health officials said he is still monitoring his symptoms in isolation as they continue contact tracing. They are not sure where he may have contracted the virus.

More on monkeypox

Those who contract the virus typically have symptoms for two to four weeks, according to the World Health Organization. Global health leaders said that severe monkeypox cases happen in children "and are related to the extent of virus exposure, patient health status, and complications."