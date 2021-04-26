Georgia resumes use of J&J shots; Health experts say benefits of vaccine outweigh risks

Health officials are emphasizing the benefits of the vaccine.

ATLANTA — Georgia providers are resuming use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Some residents said they're still hesitant about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while others are OK with getting it.

Health officials are emphasizing the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh any of the reports of rare blood clots.



On Monday, more people continued flocking to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for their COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations.



“I just think it's the right thing to do,” Vicki Watchulones said. “I think the science proves that it's safe. Only a handful of people have had the blood clot reaction.”



Watchulones said getting vaccinated has been a priority for her and her husband. She said her husband had gotten a J&J shot before they were halted earlier this month.



While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted the pause on the shot, they're adding a warning about the vaccine's "rare but increased risk" of blood clots in women younger than 50-years-old.



Aaliyah Prendergast, who was getting a shot on Monday at Mercedes-Benz, said she's wouldn't have come if they were offering the Johnson & Johnson shot.



“It scared me because it's my life on the line so I don't want to put something that's not good for me in my system,” Prendergast said.



Dr. Frita Fisher, founder of Midtown Atlanta Nephrology and member of the Atlanta Medical Association, said she still recommends people get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



“I want them to keep things in perspective. Even with this very, very low risk or association of the rare blood clot with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you have a much higher risk of getting a blood clot if you actually get the COVID-19 infection,” Fisher said.



Fisher said the risk of getting the blood clot is about two in 1 million people, a number so small the benefits of the vaccine far outweighs the risks.



“The fact that the CDC and the FDA took a pause to be sure that they had all of the information, that should give confidence to just how important safety is,” Prendergast said.



11Alive’s Chenue Her spoke with the chief clinical officer for the Fulton County Board of Health, Dr. David Holland. He also emphasized the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but said the county won't be using it widely.

Holland said Fulton County only got about 3,000 doses and they were used for people who may have a harder time scheduling a second appointment, such as people in the jail, the homeless, and homebound seniors.