LIVE | Gov. Kemp, state officials make announcement on healthcare reform

The governor will be joined by several other state officials.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is set to make a "special announcement" Thursday on healthcare reform.

The advisory about the event didn't give specific details about the announcement, but it did say that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma would join the governor.

Others expected to attend are First Lady Marty Kemp, U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Department of Community Health Commissioner Frank Berry, and other state leaders.

The announcement is set for 3 p.m. at the State Capitol.