COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp says state officials are now investigating after learning of an evacuation at Sterigenics in late July.

Kemp confirmed the newly-opened investigation on Tuesday as pressure continues to mount over allegations that Sterigenics released high levels of a cancer-causing chemical into the surrounding community.

Kemp said the plant had been forced to evacuate its Cobb County facility on July 31.

RELATED: Chicago anchor files lawsuit against Sterigenics over blood disorder

"As we gather information, we'll keep the public informed and ensure accountability," Kemp wrote. "The safety of Georgians remains our top priority."

The announcement comes just one day after Sterigenics President Philip MacNabb met with the public during a Cobb County Board of Commissioners work session.

Sterigenics operates a plant outside of Smyrna that emits the chemical ethylene oxide which is used in sterilizing medical devices. That chemical - and this particular plant - have been under increased scrutiny following a WebMD report in July that pointed to elevated cancer risks.

RELATED: EPA testing shows ethylene oxide levels meeting or exceeding risk thresholds miles from plants

Ethylene oxide is a known carcinogen according to the Environmental Protection Agency; though, the agency measures cancer risk over a lifetime of exposure.

MacNabb took time during Monday's work session to speak on reports of leaks of the chemical in 2018.

"There was a pipe where there was a small leak of ethylene oxide that came out, and one of our low-level detection systems picked that up," he said. "So the facility shut down the operation did the investigation."

The chief of the air protection branch of the EPD also spoke at the meeting regarding ambient air monitoring that will begin near the plant and also at another location in Covington where the other plant in the WebMD report, BD Bard, is located.

The company itself has also agreed to "scrub" air coming from the plant.

However, there was apparently no mention during this meeting of the late July evacuation or the reason behind it.

RELATED: Atlanta to begin testing air near Sterigenics after concerns about emissions

Following the report of the evacuation, a county spokesperson said that Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott will speak on the subject at the Tuesday night county commission meeting that begins at 7 p.m.

Tuesday evening, Sterigenics released the following statement about the July 31 incident:

“On July 31, 2019, the ethylene oxide (EO) detection sensors at the Sterigenics Atlanta identified a potential release of EO at a localized area within the facility. The detection sensors are designed for the protection of the employees in the facility as well as the broader community and are calibrated to provide release alerts even at levels well below the EPD’s requirements for reporting.

On July 31, the sensors appropriately alerted employees in the vicinity of a potential EO release. Consistent with company procedures, employees properly vacated the area and the incident was immediately investigated. The source of the release was immediately identified and stopped. It was determined that less than six pounds of EO was released from a used EO drum on which the valve was not completely closed after use. Although this release was below the level required to be reported to the EPD, Sterigenics took immediate corrective actions to ensure similar incidents do not occur in the future