'Somehow melanoma got him' | GSU student's stage four cancer diagnosis is a total shock for family

ATLANTA — One Atlanta family is spreading awareness about skin cancer after their son's diagnosis.

Kelly Chromey, the mother of Georgia State University senior Jakob Chromey, said her son was inside his dorm room– when he suddenly developed brain bleeding symptoms. Jakob was transported to Grady Hospital, and after many tests, he was diagnosed with stage four metastatic melanoma.

Melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, is among the most common cancers in young adults, according to the American Cancer Society.

Despite UV radiation from the sun being the leading cause of melanoma, that was not the case for Jakob.

"My son is a gamer, not a sun worshiper or beach fan. He's only outside when he walks to and from classes. As a child, I always slathered my kids with sunscreen. Somehow melanoma got him," Kelly said in an email to 11Alive.

His mom pointed out that the cancer stemmed from a lesion on Jakob's head.

"He got a scrape on his head. He doesn't think much of it and he just let it go and that was the melanoma," she said.

The lesion on his head led to a mass in his brain and neck, which led to surgeries to remove them, radiation treatments and therapy followed.

Through talking with different doctors, Kelly believes the cancer has been advancing for two years.

Currently, Jakob is learning how to walk again at the Shepherd Pathways Day Program, which he attends in Decatur five days a week. He walks using a cane but still doesn't have movement in his left arm.

The brain bleed symptoms he experienced led to Jakob losing mobility in his left arm, which later progressed to his left leg and the side of his face.

Kelly is sharing her son's story to spread melanoma awareness and prevent what Jakob is living through from happening to someone else.

"If I can help someone else catch this before stage four, it's a whole new ball game once it's stage four. So if we can just help one other person out there, we'd love to do that," Kelly explained.

In an online fundraiser, a family member wrote that Jakob's mother had resigned from her position at the Gwinnett Coalition as a Community Helpline Specialist to care for her son and that the family needed help covering Jakob's medical bills.

"If you are able to help with a financial donation, please make a donation knowing that any funds received will be used for Jakob's medical costs as he fights melanoma cancer," she wrote.