Kid's expo focuses on back to school, health awareness and COVID-19 vaccines

The free event will host more than 50 vendors offering blood pressure checks, hearing checks and free COVID-19 vaccines.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Back to school meets health awareness at this year's 2021 All About Kids Expo.

More than 50 vendors will offer fun activities and informational presentations for families at the health fair July 31 at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature free health screenings such as blood pressure, vision and hearing checks and HIV testing. There will also be free COVID-19 vaccines and the fair encourages visitors to pre-register.

Aside from health screenings, the first 250 kids will receive a string backpack filled with school supplies and goodies, organizers said. The first 100 adults will also receive goody bags, and the first 50 adults will receive free admission to the Fernbank Museum of Natural History.

Registration is not required, but those who register have an additional chance at winning door prizes announced by the Gwinnett Daily Post.

The fair, sponsored by Clover Health, Northeast Georgia Hospital System, Gwinnett Daily Post and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, also urges visitors to donate school supplies and canned goods to aid public schools and Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry.