ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are closely monitoring the spread of the deadly 2019 Wuhan coronavirus. As of Monday, January 27, the CDC has confirmed a total of five cases in the United States -- two in California, and one each in Washington, Arizona and Illinois.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is working hand-in-hand with the CDC to evaluate patient health information coming in from public health providers across the state about potential cases of coronavirus. As of Monday, the DPH says no confirmed cases of coronavirus have occurred in Georgia, but the situation could change as additional patients are evaluated.

The DPH says they will not provide information about the number of patients being tested for coronavirus, or if they're testing any patients, but they will release information about confirmed cases -- if they occur in the state of Georgia.

Both the DPH and the CDC emphasize that the overall situation regarding the coronavirus is fluid and that statistical data will change and may not reflect the level of risk to the general public, which at this time, both have said, remains low.

RELATED: What are the symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus?

The DPH says their advice to the general public is the same as it is every cold and flu season:

Wash your hands regularly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay away from people who are sick.

Anyone who has traveled from Wuhan, China into the United States, and exhibits symptoms of coronavirus (runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever, a general feeling of being unwell), should seek the advice of their health care provider immediately.

The CDC, in conjunction with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, have implemented enhanced health screening for air travelers entering the United States on direct or connecting flights from Wuhan at five U.S. gateway airports -- New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"In coordination with the CDC, CBP has measures already in place to identify travelers with overt signs of illness at ports of entry who may be potentially infected with a communicable disease and to minimize the risk to the traveling public. This enhanced screening will be for symptoms specifically related to the 2019-nCoV and will be conducted by CDC personnel upon arrival," a Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson said on Friday. "Based on current information, the CDC has determined that the novel coronavirus presents a low risk to the American public; however, they are taking proactive preparedness precautions."

The CDC says they will continue to closely monitor the situation in China and the other countries where confirmed cases have been reported, and is working directly with the World Health Organization.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, a total of 110 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in the United States since January 21. Five of them have tested positive (the five cases noted previously), 32 persons have had negative tests, while another 73 test results are pending.

The CDC says that there are persons under investigation in 26 states across the nation.

The CDC is only identifying locations where confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been identified.

In addition to the United States, the Wuhan coronavirus has been confirmed in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, and Vietnam.

According to the CDC, a Level 3 Travel Notice Warning remains in effect for Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Under this notice, travelers are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to the region as a result of the coronavirus.

