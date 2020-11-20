Hepatitis A outbreak confirmed in Carroll County

The county health department says it's recorded 46 cases among residents and is urging people to get vaccines.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Carroll County's public health authorities are urging vaccinations for residents after confirming a Hepatitis A outbreak.

The county said this week they've recorded 46 cases, and said they will be hosting a free Hepatitis A vaccination and HIV testing event on Thursday, Dec. 3.

That event will be at the Carroll County Department of Community Supervision at 924 Maple Street in Carrollton. It will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The cases were recorded between April 1 and November 16. Georgia is one of 29 states experiencing an outbreak, with 562 cases recorded since January 1.

According to the CDC, Hepatitis A is a very contagious liver infection that spreads when "someone unknowingly ingests the virus — even in microscopic amounts — through close personal contact with an infected person or through eating contaminated food or drink."

According to the county's public health officials, communities most at-risk for Hepatitis A include users of illicit drugs, individuals with a history of incarceration, men who have sex with men, close contacts of people with Hepatitis A, people experiencing homelessness or transience, and other persons with close contact to people with these risk factors.