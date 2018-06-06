ATLANTA — State investigators say they're following a disturbing upward trend in the number of deaths related to methamphetamine.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the number of meth-related deaths jumped nearly 40 percent in one year, from 243 in 2016 to 343 in 2017.

Investigators say the increase is largely due to Mexican drug cartels, who are bringing the drugs across national borders into our state.

One recent example of the drug activity happened just in April, when authorities seized more than $2 million worth of meth hidden in Disney figurines in Gwinnett County.

The GBI says Atlanta's infrastructure – the city's airport and highway system – is being used by the cartels to distribute their deadly product across America.

But what's behind the rise in deaths? In short, price.

Investigators say meth is simply cheaper than other drugs. An ounce of heroin costs $2,200, whereas an ounce of meth only costs $300.

For that reason, the drug that used to be found largely in rural areas have helped spread it into the middle class suburbs.

