Dr. Jill Biden is hosting a conversation at Morehouse School of Medicine about cancer research.

The event will be held Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m. She will be joined by students who are seeking degrees in the medical field. The purpose of the discussion -- Future of Cancer Care and Research -- is to better understand how the next generation of scientists and healthcare providers are preparing themselves to address cancer research and challenges.

Jill Biden co-chairs the Biden Cancer Initiative with her husband, Former Vice President Joe Biden. He has talked many times about how the illness personally affected their family after his son, Beau, died from brain cancer in 2013.

Jill Biden's visit comes amid controversy surrounding allegations against her husband kissed a Nevada political candidate on the back of her head at a rally in 2014. Sunday morning, he released a statement responding to the accusations and saying he doesn't recall these moments.

"In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs expressions of affection, support and comfort," he wrote. "And not once - never - did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention."

The former VP also hasn't announced if he would add his name to the crowded list of Democrats running for president in 2020. There was also speculation Biden could possibly select former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a running mate - but representatives from both camps denied those claims.

His spokesperson tweeted earlier this month that Biden "has an enormous amount of respect" for Stacey Abrams adding that "it was why he endorsed her." However, he added that "rumors about discussions on a pre-cooked ticket are false, plain and simple."

"There was no grand plan hatched and no additional conversations between the two of them or our teams since," Lauren Groh-Wargo said, on Abrams' behalf.

