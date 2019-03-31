Dr. Jill Biden hosted a conversation at Morehouse School of Medicine about cancer research.

The event was Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m. She was joined by students who are seeking degrees in the medical field. The group talked about how the next generation of scientists and healthcare providers are preparing themselves to address cancer research and its challenges.

"One of the reasons I wanted to come here today was to hear from the young doctors," she said. "I want to hear and go out and spread the word."

Jill Biden co-chairs the Biden Cancer Initiative with her husband, Former US Vice President Joe Biden. He has talked many times about how the disease personally affected their family after his son, Beau, died from brain cancer in 2013.

"As a mother who has lost a child, I know what these people - the loved ones - how they're suffering," she explained.

"I've traveled around this country, talked to patients, talked to caregivers, talked to oncology nurses and doctors, to try to gather as much information as we can to see how we can offer hope to the millions of Americans, and actually, just people, human beings, worldwide, who are suffering from cancer."

Many students said they can relate to the topic because it has hit their families as well - including one student, who is a survivor.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer," said Astra Watts, who is a second-year Masters of Public Health candidate. She is only 24 years old.

"We are advocating for early mammograms, early detection," she said.

Students were encouraged by Jill Biden's visit.

"I wanted to let her know that the next generation of medical students and doctors are coming, and we are going to make a difference in America with the treatment of cancer," said Chima Odinkemere.

Jill Biden's visit comes amid controversy surrounding allegation her husband kissed a Nevada political candidate on the back of her head at a rally in 2014. Sunday morning, he released a statement responding to the accusations, saying he doesn't recall these moments.

"In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs expressions of affection, support and comfort," he wrote. "And not once - never - did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention."

Jill Biden didn't address the accusations during the Morehouse event.

The former VP hasn't announced if he would add his name to the crowded list of Democrats running for president in 2020. There was also speculation Biden could possibly select former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a running mate - but representatives from both camps denied those claims.

His spokesperson tweeted earlier this month that Biden "has an enormous amount of respect" for Stacey Abrams adding that "it was why he endorsed her." However, he added "rumors about discussions on a pre-cooked ticket are false, plain and simple."

"There was no grand plan hatched and no additional conversations between the two of them or our teams since," Lauren Groh-Wargo said, on Abrams' behalf.

ALSO READ |