What is Merkel cell carcinoma? A look at the rare skin cancer that killed Jimmy Buffett

Based on current research, scientists believe UV exposure is linked to Merkel cell carcinoma's development.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Legendary rock musician Jimmy Buffett died last week of a rare skin cancer known as Merkel cell carcinoma. The "Margaritaville" singer was 76.

Merkel cell carcinoma is an uncommon type of skin cancer that usually appears as a flesh-colored or bluish-red nodule, according to the Mayo Clinic. The cancer tends to spread quickly to other parts of the body and usually develops in older people.

But just how rare is Merkel cell carcinoma? According to Moffitt Cancer Center, approximately 1,500 people each year are diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma.

Typically, this kind of skin cancer develops on areas of the body that are "regularly exposed to natural or artificial sources of ultraviolet (UV) light," such as direct sunlight or tanning beds. Based on current research, scientists believe UV exposure is linked to Merkel cell carcinoma's development.

Here's who can be more at risk of developing Merkel cell carcinoma:

People who have fair skin

Those who are age 50 or older

Those who have prolonged, unprotected exposure to UV light

Those who have a weakened immune system

Those who have a history of skin cancer

Those who have Merkel cell polyomavirus Moffitt Cancer Center notes this virus is very common and many people who have it will not develop Merkel cell carcinoma.



Moffitt says Merkel cell carcinoma lesions "typically don't exhibit unusual pigmentation, shapes or other characteristics," something one might see in melanoma cases. Instead, often times these lesions appear "seemingly harmless" and can be mistaken for an insect bite or other skin irritations.

Moffitt goes on to say for the above reasons, "any abnormal skin changes should promptly be brought to the attention of a medical professional."

Illness had forced the 76-year-old to reschedule concerts in May and Buffett acknowledged in social media posts that he had been hospitalized but provided no specifics at the time. Following his death, a statement on Buffett's website would reveal he had a four-year battle with Merkel cell carcinoma.

“Margaritaville,” released on Feb. 14, 1977, quickly took on a life of its own, becoming a state of mind for those ”wastin’ away,” an excuse for a life of low-key fun and escapism for those “growing older, but not up.”

Buffett built an empire based largely on Caribbean-flavored pop that celebrated the Florida Keys, sunshine and nightlife. His name became synonymous with a laid-back subtropical party vibe, and his fans were known as Parrotheads.

“There was no such place as Margaritaville," Buffett told the Arizona Republic in 2021. “It was a made-up place in my mind, basically made up about my experiences in Key West and having to leave Key West and go on the road to work and then come back and spend time by the beach.”