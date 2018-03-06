ATLANTA -- Going to the doctor's office and hearing the news that you have cancer is a moment that survivors never forget.

As each day goes by, cancer survivors tend to celebrate their life and accomplishments.

It's the reason why communities and supporters across the globe are reserving June 3, 2018, as a day to do just that. National Cancer Survivor's Day is an annual celebration held on the first Sunday in June. Hundreds of cities hold celebrations to recognize survivors.

RELATED | First Lady Sandra Deal marks major milestone in breast cancer fight

MORE | Cancer survivor becomes nurse at Atlanta hospital that treated her

According to the National Cancer Institute, there are more than 100 types of cancer that plague people across the world.

© 2018 WXIA