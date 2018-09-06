ATLANTA -- Pre-cut melons and pre-made fruit salads with melons sold in Kroger stores are not affected by the recent recall by the CDC.

Kroger said Saturday afternoon the pre-cut melons and melons in pre-made fruit salads sold in its Georgia stores come from a different supplier.

The CDC said Friday it is recalling pre-cut melon and pre-made fruit salads with melon distributed to stores in eight states — Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio—because of potential salmonella bacteria contamination.

No deaths have been reported, but 60 people have been sickened in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio.

Only pre-cut melon is affected by the recall. Whole melon is still OK to eat, the CDC said.

Georgia Kroger officials said if any customers are still concerned, they may return the fruit to the store for a full refund.

