NORCROSS, Ga. — Allegations of physical abuse, sexual abuse, neglect, missing persons, and theft have been reported to police in regards to a Gwinnett County medical facility.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Wednesday that the Special Victims Unit is looking into several complaints issued against Lakeview Behavior Health. The facility is located at 1 Technology Parkway in unincorporated Norcross.

Police said that victims are coming forward with "unexplained injuries" while being treated at the facility. The ages of the victims range from 23-65.

The Gwinnett County Police Department wants to speak to any witnesses to these types of crimes or for any additional victims to come forward.

As of today, no arrest warrants have been issued in these cases.

If anyone has information to share in this investigation, please contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this investigation.

