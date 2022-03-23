Local EMS company offering paid training to increase recruits amid nationwide shortage

"You get full range of benefits from day one. Then after a month, you're out helping the community, and the great part is that's just the beginning."

ROSWELL, Ga. — A nationwide shortage of healthcare workers is hitting ambulance service providers. As companies continue pushing for more workers, Central EMS based on Roswell is pivoting to offer free training to recruits.

The American Ambulance Association warned Congress this fall that there are not enough EMS workers to cover calls in many parts of the country. Such shortages could lead to detrimental impacts when responding to an emergency.

"I've always kind of wanted to be in the medical field," EMR student Claire Starling told 11Alive. "I like fast paced, and then they said they were going to pay to train."

Getting paid to train was a particular selling point for Starling to join the program, a benefit she said is "icing on the cake."

"We pay to train," Jonathan Walker, training manager at Central EMS, said. "You get full range of benefits from day one. Then after a month, you're out helping the community, and the great part is that's just the beginning."

While Central EMS has long had an EMS academy, the paid training program is a recent rollout, a new approach as companies cope amid a nationwide shortage made worse by the pandemic.

"It's been no secret the pandemic is really shone a spotlight on the need for health care workers nationally, and EMS is definitely been affected," Walker said.

Central EMS is already seeing its new incentives attract not only newcomers like Starling but others looking to change careers or learn more about the medical field.

Firefighter Craig Cortez joined the Emergency Medical Responder training in hopes of widening his medical knowledge.

"Firefighting is is a mixture of all aspects of it," Cortez said. "So this is a different feel for me.

Training from entry-level EMR to paramedic can take up to two years, according to Walker, but the paid training opportunity means no debt or time lost for students. EMTs and paramedics with Central EMS also have earning potential between $30,000 and $45,000 a year, depending on certification level.

Meanwhile, better staffing can ease the burden on existing workers stretched thin during the pandemic and hopefully improve response times for patients.

According to Walker, the training also offers a foundation and foot in the door for those interested in pursuing a career in healthcare.

"So ultimate goals are really twofold. One is to help with immediate staffing needs across the industry, and two is to get people a career in healthcare," Walker said. "The certifications that we're offering at no cost to the students are things that are transferable. You can use a nationally, and it's something you can build off of, you know, if you want to go into nursing if you want to become a doctor."