Changes to Medicaid eligibility could impact thousands of Georgians

With the Public Health Emergency declared over, states are now required to check Medicaid recipients' cases to make sure they are still eligible for the program.

ATLANTA — Thousands of Georgians could lose their Medicaid coverage this month as automatic renewals will be stopped nationwide. During the pandemic, a provision was put in place to make sure no one lost their coverage when COVID-19 numbers were high.

Now with the end of the public health emergency, every person enrolled in Medicaid has to have their eligibility reviewed to stay covered.



Here in Georgia, officials started reviewing cases in April. Some people may have already been informed they're no longer eligible and stand to lose coverage.

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates between five to 14 million people nationwide could lose coverage.

GoodRX founder and chief mission officer Dough Hirsh said there are some things Georgians can do to make the process smoother, if they find out they are no longer eligible.

"Go to the Georgia Gateway web portal. It's where you can check your current status and see what's going on and what your options are. You can also go physically to a Family and Children's office in-person. And there's also a phone number that the state has put up so you can call and learn more,” said Hirsch.

Hirsch is advising everyone to keep a close eye on their mail as letters go out over for the next several months.