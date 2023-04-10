Georgia launches website to check your review date as Medicaid 'unwinding' begins

The Medicaid unwinding process is slated to run through May 2024.

ATLANTA — Georgia officials have begun the process of reviewing the eligibility of the 2.7 million residents on Medicaid, a process initiated this month with the federal government's ending of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Over the next 13 months, many will learn that their Medicaid status - which was held in place by the public health emergency - has expired.

This week, the Georgia Department of Human Services issued guidance on how you can check when your review date will be.

Here's what they're advising:

Go to gateway.ga.gov.

Log in to your account.

According to Georgia DHS, "members can find their individual redetermination month and information about the process."

Further guidance: "Members who are not automatically renewed or who receive notices for submittal of required information must respond to those requests to have their coverage redetermined. DHS will refer members who are no longer eligible for Medicaid or who have aged out of PeachCare for Kids® to healthcare.gov. Later this year, an additional coverage option through Georgia Pathways is expected to go live, offering Medicaid coverage to adults ages 19-64 who meet certain qualifications."

The state is also urging Medicaid recipients to update their information, which they can do in three ways:

Online at the gateway.ga.gov site.

In-person at their local DFCS office: dfcs.ga.gov/locations.

By phone at 1-877-GA-DHS-GO or 711 for the hearing-impaired.

The unwinding process is slated to run through May 2024.