Notices begin going out to Georgians about Medicaid eligibility reviews, advocates say

Every person enrolled in Medicaid in Georgia and across the country will have to have their eligibility reviewed to stay covered.

ATLANTA — Notices are starting to be sent out to every person on Medicaid across the country - that's 93 million people, nearly three million of them right here in Georgia.

During the pandemic, the Medicaid continuous enrollment provision kicked in - which stopped states from unenrolling people from Medicaid - and the number of people on Medicaid went up dramatically. In Georgia, the number went up 35 percent.

That provision ended in March, with the end of the federal public health emergency. Now every person enrolled in Medicaid will have to have their eligibility reviewed to stay covered.

According to advocates, notices have begun going out from the state to Medicaid recipients notifying them their status with the program is being reviewed - some may be informed they no longer meet eligibility and stand to lose coverage.

Brittney Newton is the senior policy analyst for Voices for Georgia's Children. She said it's crucial to stay on the lookout for the forms that are now going out to all Georgians on Medicaid from the state.

"The biggest thing is to stay plugged in with what is happening," she said. "Over the last few years, many recipients' eligibility has changed."

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates between 5-14 million people will lose Medicaid coverage during this process nationwide.

"Maybe they've gotten a job during the pandemic, maybe their hours increased or they got a pay raise and they're over income and no longer eligible," Newton explained.

Jennifer Tolbert with the foundation said others could lose their coverage even if they remain eligible.

"Just because they didn't complete the renewal process," she said. "So this is why it's very important for people to be on the lookout for any communication from the state because if you don't complete the forms in the allotted time, the state is permitted and will disenroll people even if they remain eligible."

Every person on Medicaid will be reviewed over the next year, but people can take the first steps now to stay covered.

"It's really important to be as proactive as you can, don't wait for the state to reach out to you," Tolbert said. "The first thing you can do is make sure your contact information is correct so you can receive that notice and as soon as you get it, make sure you respond as quickly as you can as far as providing whatever info is requested."

Keeping your information up to date

Last month, Georgia's Department of Human Services announced that you can now access the month when your review will happen through the Georgia Gateway website.

You can also update your information through the portal at gateway.ga.gov.

No longer eligible for Medicaid?

People who lose Medicaid coverage can reach out to the Health Insurance Navigator Program.

Voices for Georgia's Children encourages people to reach out to its partner, Georgians for a Health Future. People can fill out a form to get help from an "insurance navigator."