Medical vs. surgical abortion | Here's the difference

Clinics in Georgia have now stopped providing most surgical abortions.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia's LIFE Act, which restricts abortion access, is now in full effect as state law. Reproductive rights advocates say this could make medical abortions even more popular as patients weigh their options.

The 11th Circuit Court's decision about Georgia's "heartbeat" law bans abortions after six weeks when a fetal heartbeat is typically detected. The law now limits the 13 healthcare clinics in Georgia in their ability to provide abortion services. Some had to turn away patients who were previously scheduled for surgical abortions.

Lauren Frazier with Planned Parenthood Southeast said medical abortions are still an option and are widely available to people seeking abortion care.

"All of our Planned Parenthood health centers in Georgia offer medication abortion as an option," Frazier said. "And so if someone needs that level of care and support, we are certainly there to educate you about all of the available options, including medication, and abortion, and make sure that you have all of the information to make the best decision in managing your reproductive health care."

To note, both medical and surgical abortions must fall within Georgia's six-week period.

11Alive medical expert, Dr. Sujatha Reddy said the key differences in getting a procedure or taking the pills depend on the patient.

"Both can be done early in pregnancy," Reddy said. "Certain conditions are going to make one better than the other based on your medical history or other conditions you have. Previous surgeries, things like that, are going to affect your ability to have one or the other."

She explained that surgical or in-clinic abortion is typically in a more controlled environment involving medical staff. Reddy also explains this method may be better for people who have other medical conditions or have unsuccessfully tried a medical abortion in the past.

"If you have like certain blood conditions or hematologic disorders that people that have bleeding issues, they may need to have this done in a more controlled setting," Reddy said.