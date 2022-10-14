Wellstar AMC closes emergency room | Mercy Care to help care for patients

Wellstar AMC officially closed its emergency room Friday.

ATLANTA — Wellstar AMC officially closed its emergency room Friday, marking another step towards the hospital's planned closure on Nov. 1.

"Any time any of those resources are removed, that means more strain on the entire system," Anitra Walker with Mercy Care, explained to 11Alive News.

While Grady Hospital is expected to bear the brunt of AMC's closure as the remaining Level I trauma center serving the metro, groups like Mercy Care are also pivoting resources.

"We're kind of going through some of the patients that they've been seeing through their case management program," Walker said. "Specifically, what concerns us more, and what we think will be a larger number will be just that general population that came through the E.R."

The federally qualified health center is already a safety net for the community, providing healthcare to Atlanta's homeless population and those without insurance. Walker said the team now is working to transition patients who relied on Wellstar AMC's services.

She expects to see a significant uptick in demand at the center's Decatur St. clinic, and with Mercy Care staff already spread thin, Walker said she's concerned about resources.

"I know there has been some initial meetings with the mayor's office just really trying to address this challenge," Walker said. "I think there needs to be more, and then again, resources brought to the table so that it supports organizations like Mercy Care and others that are stepping up to take care of these patients regardless of what resources we currently have."

Supporting staff also remains a top priority for the center, Walker said, as they care for additional patients.