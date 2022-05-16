Here are some resources amid the baby formula shortage

Here are some resources to help.

ATLANTA — As parents across the country scramble to find baby formula amid a nation wide shortage, some metro Atlanta parents said they are in a "state of panic" trying to find solutions.

Here are some local resources to help.

La Leche League Of Georgia

According to it's website, the La Leche League (LLL) is a nonprofit with a mission to help mothers with nursing through mother-to-mother support, encouragement, information, and education.

Mothers or babies and toddlers can attend a LLL meeting to ask questions concerning breastfeeding. You can find a meeting in your area by accessing the LLL website. Atlanta area residents can also call their hotline at 404-681-6342 to ask any questions.

WIC options

The Georgia WIC is offering formula options to help families in need. These options are only available for WIC clients. You can register online to become a client.

WIC clients can find additional sources of infant formula that are available if they cannot find their brand at the grocery store. They can also contact their local WIC office for assistance.

Breastfeed Atlanta

Breastfeed Atlanta has two locations -- one in Midtown Atlanta and another in Marietta. The organization has a team of lactation consultants, nurse practitioners, and doctors who work collaboratively to support breastfeeding families, according to it's website.

The organization is an in-network provider for Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Anthem/BCBS PPO plans, and Georgia Medicaid.

MUST Ministries

MUST Ministries is an organization serving communities in need. They distribute food for families in crisis at neighborhood pantries. Contact them at 770-427-9862 to ask about baby formula availability and pick-up locations.

Social media groups

Check out social media groups sharing stores that have restocked their shelves with formula. One metro Atlanta woman found her brand of formula through a post on the Bunny Hive Instagram page. It's an Atlanta-based social page for babies and their caretakers.

Feeding America

The White house advises people call the local food bank to ask whether they have infant formula and other supplies in stock. The Atlanta Community Food Bank is located at 3400 N Desert Drive. It's phone number is 404-892-9822.

The White House fact sheet