At Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the parents of young patients are waiting to find out what will happen with their insurance coverage, starting July 1.

United Healthcare and the physicians at Children’s have not yet reached an agreement on a new contract, which expires at the end of the month. If they don’t reach an agreement, physicians at Children’s will be out-of-network and too expensive for many parents.

Parents across Georgia whose children receive treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta now have another worry about their children’s health and survival. Parents like Alaina Mooney of Fayette County.

Mooney’s family is now receiving letters from United Healthcare telling them that it’s possible their children’s physicians will no longer be “in-network” as of July 1.

The problem is that United Healthcare and the physicians of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta have not reached a new contract, yet.

“It’s, like, the last thing we want to have to worry about. We shouldn’t have to worry about this," Mooney told 11Alive. "They should figure these things out.”

Mooney’s 5-year-old son Graeme has Spinal Muscular Atrophy, which she said is like ALS, but for kids.

Graeme receives a spinal injection every four months that costs $125,000, and there’s only one physician in Georgia who can administer it. Right now, it’s all covered.

So, if Graeme’s physician is suddenly out-of-network, and if United Healthcare does not then approve Graeme for temporary continuation of care, Alaina doesn’t know what will happen.

“I mean, Graeme is stable and healthy, but there are some kids undergoing chemo and even worse situations than we’re in, and they’re panicking right now,” Mooney said. “That’s not fair, you know? We have enough to worry about.”

United Healthcare and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta are not commenting on what the issues are that are unresolved, about what the physicians want and what United Healthcare is willing to pay.

They’re saying only that they’re working hard to come to an agreement before June 30.

