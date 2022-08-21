Georgia's health departments strive to meet the demand for monkeypox vaccine

Health officials are working to ensure people receive their second vaccines.

ATLANTA — Health departments across Georgia are trying to keep up with the demand for the monkeypox vaccine. Health officials are working to ensure patients receive their first and second doses.

In DeKalb County, a second vaccine appointment is scheduled at the time of the first vaccine appointment. The Fulton County Board of Health sent out a tweet on Wednesday for those who were eligible to call and make an appointment.

A spokesperson for the department explained there was a delay in sending out emails to the first group who received the vaccine, but they were working to make appointments available in a timely manner.

11Alive Medical Exert Dr. Sujatha Reddy explained the two doses of the vaccine are designed to provide maximum protection from monkeypox. She explained the vaccine is given in two doses over a four-week period.

"They're injecting a monkeypox virus that cannot duplicate itself. So, it's not going to make you sick. It stays in your body. Your immune system sees this sort of inactive virus and starts making antibodies to it. So while it is a part of the monkeypox vaccine, it's not enough of the vaccine to give you monkeypox, but it's enough to tell your immune system this is a bad actor, make antibodies against it," she said.

The Futon County Board of Health plans to send emails to those who are eligible for their second doses, which guides them to the State Department of Health Online Portal.

Dr. Reddy said at this stage, it's important to make sure those who are most at risk, as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have access to the vaccine and get their second doses.

"Not everybody out there needs to rush to get a monkeypox vaccine. So we want the people at risk to get the vaccine and get both doses," she said.

Dr. Reddy also said those seeking appointments should ask questions to make sure they are prepared to get the vaccine in a timely manner.