Newton County elementary school student tests positive for monkeypox, district says

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — An elementary school student in metro Atlanta tested positive for monkeypox, according to the district.

Newton County Schools said in a statement posted to their website that the student who tested positive attends Mansfield Elementary School. The Georgia Department of Public Health has not yet confirmed this case.

The district also said a second student is being tested at Flint Hill Elementary School.

Both schools were cleaned on Tuesday and scheduled to open Wednesday, the statement below indicated:

Newton County School System was notified today that one student at Mansfield Elementary School has tested positive for monkeypox virus. In addition, a student at Flint Hill Elementary School is also currently being tested for monkeypox. School district officials notified parents at both schools via School Messenger call this afternoon, and parents of students considered to be close contacts in accordance with CDC criteria will receive separate communications advising them of next steps. Due to HIPPA and FERPA regulations, Newton County School System cannot release information on individual students.



NCSS facilities employees will thoroughly clean and disinfect classrooms and other areas at both schools this afternoon to ensure ongoing safe and healthy learning and work environments for students and staff. Both schools will be open tomorrow.





