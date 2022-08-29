Monkeypox case reported at Dacula Elementary School, Gwinnett school official says

The person attends Dacula Elementary School.

DACULA, Ga. — A Gwinnett County Public Schools official says someone tested positive for monkeypox at an elementary school.

In a letter sent home to parents of Dacula Elementary School on Friday, they did not specify if it was an adult or student, however, the health department said it was an adult.

"I want to reassure you, we are taking this situation very seriously and the risk of monkeypox transmission in a school setting is very minimal," the letter said. "The individual in question will remain off campus until cleared to return to school by medical officials."

They went on to say that the school facilities were being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Just last week, a student at a Newton County elementary school also tested positive for monkeypox.

The Gwinnett Newton Rockdale Public Health Department also issued this statement to 11Alive at that time:

GNR Public Health works closely with the school systems in our district. We have been in contact with Newton County Schools and will continue to follow up and support their staff as the need for disease education rises. Parents of students considered to be close contacts in accordance with CDC criteria will receive communications from the school system advising them of next steps.

It is important to remember that monkeypox spreads primarily through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact such as direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox. Although less likely, it can also be spread through touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox or through contact with respiratory secretions from someone who is infected.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.