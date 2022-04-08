Here are 3 answers to your monkeypox questions

We reached out to local health departments and doctors to clarify questions about Monkeypox.

ATLANTA — The rise in monkeypox cases in Georgia is prompting questions about the condition and access to the vaccine to help prevent it. 11Alive reached out to the Georgia State Department of Health and spoke with Dr. Carlos Del Rio, an epidemiology expert at Emory.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE VACCINE?

Limited doses of the monkeypox vaccine are available. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending the following criteria for local health departments that are distributing the vaccine.

Presumed contacts who may meet the following criteria:

Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed.

Anyone who has had sexual contact with someone who was diagnosed with monkeypox in the last 14 days.

Anyone who has had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in an area with reported cases.

CAN YOU GET THE VACCINE AT A DOCTOR'S OFFICE OR AT A PHARMACY?

11Alive can confirm this is not the case as of Thursday, Aug. 4. Epidemiology expert, Dr. Carlos Del Rio explained there are limited doses of the vaccine and because of this health departments are being selective in who is given the vaccine.

Currently, the focus is on those who are most at risk.

"The vaccine currently is available at health departments and a few specific health care systems, but no, it's not available in your local drugstore, so don't go to your local CVS asking for the monkeypox vaccine because they're not going to have it," he told 11Alive News.

IS THE VACCINE AVAILABLE IN ALL HEALTH DEPARTMENTS?

This question was prompted when a viewer in Jefferson wrote to 11Alive saying he was unable to receive a vaccine in the area.

Previously, 11Alive reached out to the office of Gov. Brian Kemp. A response sent to the 11Alive's newsroom said, "Testing and vaccinations are available in all health districts."

When 11Alive's Karys Belger reached out to the Jackson County Health Department, specifically the Jefferson office, she was told by staff there were no vaccines and no instructions had been given to distribute the vaccine.

After a follow-up email to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 11Alive received a response with the following information: