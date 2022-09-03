LIST | Monkeypox vaccination events this weekend around Atlanta

ATLANTA — With lots of people coming into town for the many events going on around Atlanta this Labor Day Weekend, including the Black Pride celebration, public health officials are using the occasion to make the monkeypox vaccine available.
Several mass vaccination events will be happening throughout the course of the weekend.
Below, find when and where you can find the monkeypox vaccine:
Atlanta Labor Day Weekend monkeypox vaccine events
Saturday
- Atlanta: Neighborhood Union Health Center, 186 Sunset Ave. NW #186, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Atlanta: THRIVE SS Inc., 2038 Stanton Rd., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Atlanta: Mixx Atlanta, 1492 Piedmont Ave. Ste. B, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Atlanta: The Heretic Atlanta, 2069 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.
- Atlanta: Marquette Restaurant and Lounge, 868 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., 11 p.m.-4 a.m.
- Jonesboro: MPOWERR Health and Wellness, 409 Arrowhead Rd., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday
- Atlanta: The Heretic Atlanta, 2069 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
- Atlanta: Piedmont Park, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Atlanta: X Midtown, 9990 Piedmont Ave. NE, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Monday
- Atlanta: The Heretic Atlanta, 2069 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.