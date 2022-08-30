Here's how the White House is supporting Atlanta Black Pride during monkeypox outbreak

The White House announced the extra doses Tuesday, ahead of Labor Day weekend.

ATLANTA — The White House is prioritizing extra doses of the monkeypox vaccine to Georgia ahead of Atlanta Black Pride.

In a news release, the Biden Administration along with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to provide the additional vials before events attracting large crowds of people who identify with the LGBTQI+ communities. HHS and CDC said they're taking a similar approach ahead of Southern Decadence in New Orleans and Pridefest in Oakland, California, according to a White House news release.

Georgia will get up to 5,500 doses of additional vaccine leading up to and during Black Pride events in Atlanta, White House leaders said. Atlanta Black Pride kicks off Sept. 1 with about 25 events planned throughout the weekend, organizers said.

In anticipation of Black Pride, metro Atlanta counties like Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett have been holding vaccination clinics. Previous 11Alive reporting shows appointments have quickly been booked with patients even struggling to get a shot.

However, starting this week, the Georgia Department of Health along with other county health departments will help support 12 additional vaccination events across the broader metro Atlanta area, White House health leaders said.

Part of the weeklong series of events includes the Pure Community Festival with festival leader Melissa Scott adding that there are plans to recognize Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burrus and have appearances by rapper Latto.

Scott said apart from entertainment and celebrations, this Atlanta Black Pride event will also have a special focus on health.

"We're going to be doing some monkeypox testing and vaccines as well as COVID-19 tests and vaccines," Scott said in an interview with 11Alive's Karys Belger.

According to data from the CDC, Georgia is fifth overall for monkeypox cases. The condition is mostly spread through consistent, close physical contact.

Scott said monkeypox testing and vaccinations will be available at some Atlanta Black Pride events, but organizers are working on making sure people are vaccinated before Labor Day weekend.

"The Black gay community and especially the HIV-positive Black community, you know, they're heavily affected right now," Scott said. "We're being proactive with regard to getting as many people vaccinated as possible to minimize the spread."