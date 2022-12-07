Mosquitos infected with West Nile virus detected in Atlanta, health officials say

The Fulton County Board of Health released its advisory Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Mosquitos caught in a trap in southwest Atlanta have tested positive for West Nile virus, Fulton County public health officials said. They're asking the public to remain vigilant.

The county board of health announced Tuesday that the group of infected mosquitos was collected at Brown Middle School near the southwest portion of Atlanta's BeltLine.

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne disease that doesn't typically get people sick. Those who contract mild symptoms from West Nile virus often experience a fever, however, more severe symptoms could include high fever, headaches, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, numbness and tremors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are no vaccines to prevent infection or medications used to treat the virus in people.

"We've had a lot of rain in recent days, and warm temperatures coupled with containers holding rainwater create the perfect breeding ground for mosquitos," Galen Baxter, the district environmental health director for the agency said in a news release.

Cases of the illness occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall, according to the CDC. Fulton County officials often place traps to collect and test mosquitos every year from July through October.

"Whenever there's a positive mosquito pool identified, mitigation measures are put into place," Baxter said. The director explained that such measures include using adulticides at night, used to kill adult mosquitos, and larvicides.

How to protect yourself

Public health officials note that mosquitos can lay dozens of eggs in a water-filled bottle cap. Tossing out a small amount of water can easily reduce the number of mosquitos around one's home.

County environmental health leaders said now is the time to turn over flowerpots, cover wading pools or throw out water stored in buckets and other containers that may have been filled during rainfall.

Pet owners should make sure to refill bowls with fresh water for their animals daily, health leaders add.

Other measures include removing debris from one's home and repairing damaged window screens. Declogging rain gutters could also assist.