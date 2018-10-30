ATLANTA — A group of independent researchers believe they have uncovered the causes of a startling illness with polio-like symptoms.

It’s called Acute Flacid Myelitis, or AFM. The illness affects a person’s nervous system, specifically the spinal cord, and can cause weakness in the arms or legs.

Since August 2014, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed nearly 400 cases of AFM across the U.S., with most cases appearing in children. There have already been multiple cases reported in Georgia.

But the specific cause for AFM has been a mystery. However, the researchers believe they have made a connection.

NBC’s medical correspondent, Dr. John Torrez, talked about the findings on the TODAY Show, saying something called enterovirus may be the cause.

“NBC News contacted experts around the country,” Torrez said. “They've had an informal network and they say EV-D68 is the cause."

Enterovirus can cause mild to severe respiratory illness, ranging from runny nose, sneezing, cough, body aches and muscle aches, or no symptoms at all. Severe symptoms may include wheezing and difficulty breathing.

While those researchers believe they are zeroing in on the cause of AFM, the CDC hasn't backed up their findings just yet. Monday, it said it understands diseases like AFM can be frightening, it doesn't have enough data to point to a specific virus as the cause. But, this independent group and the agency do agree on how to prevent it – tell kids to wash their hands.

Regardless, possible progress is encouraging - in what has been a mystery until now.

