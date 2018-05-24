ATLANTA — A new study says our kids are dying at an alarming rate – and one of the main ways here in Georgia is suicide.

But what we know about suicide is changing, and now we’re learning certain kids could be more at risk depending on their age – and their race.

It used to be the belief the issue was a predominantly white issue, but not anymore, according to the study.

That new study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, shows suicide rates in black children ages 5 to 12 were two times higher than white kids of the same age. But those numbers flip-flop once they get to be teenagers. The study also shows suicide rates in white children ages 13 to 17 are twice that of black children the same age.

Why is that? Experts are not completely clear on why that happens, but a couple things the study noted were, first, black and Hispanic children are less likely to get mental health care than white kids are. Second, it sometimes comes down to the stigma.

When a white teenager is irritable, it’s often labeled as depression. However, when you see irritability in a black or Latino child, it’s more likely seen as disruptive.

Here in Georgia, our state needs some work. There is a “severe shortage” of child and adolescent psychiatrists, even though suicide is the third-leading cause of death for kids age 10 to 24 here in Georgia. More than 80,000 children grades six through 12 also considered harming themselves last year.

As a result, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation started putting out public service announcements like the one below to try and prevent it. They’re hoping these new numbers can help target the right kids who need the most help.

