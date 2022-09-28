New Cobb County VA clinic expands access to health care to veterans

The facility can currently hold over 17,000 veteran patients and will employ over 200 staff.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Metro Atlanta veterans no longer have to drive hours to receive care.

On Monday, the Cobb County Multi-Specialty Clinic opened its doors in Marietta to offer a wide range of services to veterans.

The facility can currently hold over 17,000 veteran patients and will employ over 200 staff. It offers audiology, physical and occupational therapy, dental and eye care and prosthetics services to all patients. Female veterans can also receive gynecological services at the new location.

In the past, patients had to make multiple appointments and travel to different locations to receive all of these services. However, in a statement, Atlanta VA HealthCare System Director, Ann Brown said "the new Cobb County Multi-Specialty VA Clinic will increase access and ensure that our Veterans continue to receive the high-quality health care that they have earned and deserve closer to their home.”

In the coming months, the facility also plans to make mental health and primary care services available to patients.

The new clinic will consolidate the Northeast Cobb VA Clinic – which offers primary care services – and the South Cobb VA Clinic – which offers both – to allow the additional services to integrate into the new clinic.

The VA says they hope to have this plan done by the end of the year, and once the consolidation is complete, both the Northeast Cobb and South Cobb clinics will shut their doors at the appropriate time.

The West Cobb VA clinic in Marietta will remain open to the public for primary care services.

Currently, veteran patients can make an appointment at the new Cobb clinic online. The clinic is located at 1263 Cobb Parkway North in Marietta.

Veterans Affairs encourages any veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care to do so online or by phone at 1-877-222-838.