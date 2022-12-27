Metro Atlanta may get another Level 1 trauma medical center

Grady Memorial Hospital is the only Level 1 trauma center in metro Atlanta.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Nearly two months after doors closed at Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center, another facility is looking to help fill the gap and become a Level 1 trauma center.

As it stands, Grady Memorial Hospital is the only Level 1 trauma center in metro Atlanta. Now, Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville hopes it's on track to become the second hospital in the area to have the distinction.

Currently, the Hall County medical center has a Level 2 designation. The hospital's Trauma Medical Director Dr. Matthew Vassy said the upgrade isn't a reach.

"Really the difference is the ability to produce research and perform education for future surgeons," he said.

Dr. Vassy said if the facility's application is accepted, it could help attract top physicians to work there.

"Recruit the highest quality residents that we can, recruit the highest quality physicians that we can," he said in part.

At the moment, Northeast Georgia Medical Center cares for all injured patients as a Level 2 facility. A higher designation means it would provide total care for every aspect of an injury, from prevention through rehab.

A Level 1 center also provides care across more departments, including pediatric care and internal medicine. These specialties may not be found at Level 2 centers.