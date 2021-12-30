Northside Hospital patients to remain in-network with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

The announcement comes juts hours before the deadline on Dec. 31.

ATLANTA — An deal has been reached in the negotiations between Northside Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, bringing an update for more than 400,000 Georgians impacted.

The negotiations have been going on for months, trying to reach an agreement before the deadline of Dec. 31.

At that point, 400,000 patients in Georgia would have been out of network if they had Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, which means they'd either have to pay out-of-pocket or find new doctors.

"The decision by the Superior Court of Fulton County enables Anthem members who seek care at Northside’s hospitals, clinics, and physician practices to remain fully covered and in-network while the parties work towards a long-term resolution," a statement from Northside reads.

The deal is more so a temporary solution to the deadline terminating on Friday. However, patients will still be able to use Northside doctors and hospitals and continue their care.

Earlier this month 11Alive spoke to a woman who has immune issues and sees a long list of doctors at Northside. She was frustrated then, said at the time that frustration was turning into panic as the deadline loomed.

"I really didn't think it would get to this point," Nancy Driskell said.

Driskell spent the last few weeks hoping Anthem and Northside would come to a resolution since she and her husband have four doctor's appointments and two procedures planned next month.

"We all know what anesthesiologists what pathologists what the surgeon what the operating room the light person, everything," she said. "And if you step out of the box, its gonna be significant to your purse."

If a resolution didn't arrive, and all her Northside doctors were suddenly out of network, she then said she would have tried to hold out as long as possible to keep her visits online.

Driskell is one of 400,000 Georgians impacted, since Anthem covers state workers and those in the University System of Georgia.

Now that the agencies have reached an agreement, Northside said in a statement that Anthem members can continue to receive health care services at any Northside location or physician practice on an in-network basis after Jan. 1.