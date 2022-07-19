There have been at least 41 overdoses in the past 18 days, Gwinnett Police say

Police are reminding people the caller and the victim are protected when one reports an overdose.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The number of overdoses in Gwinnett County has spiked, according to the police department on Tuesday.

Gwinnett County Police Department said officers have seen 41 overdoses in the last 18 days. Police are reminding Georgians that when a person overdoses from "recreational, illegal or illicit drugs" it is a life-threatening emergency.

Do not be afraid to call for help if someone is overdosing; Georgia's 911 Medical Amnesty and Expanded Naloxone Access Law protects the victim and caller from being arrested, charged or prosecuted.

Officials also said Naloxone HCIor NARCAN could be used while waiting for first responders.

"NARCAN reverses the effects of respiratory depression and the effects of an overdose," the department said. "NARCAN can be used against overdoses of heroin, fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, methadone, hydrocodone, OxyContin, 'roxys,' dilaudid, morphine, and codeine."

Training to use NARCAN is offered with Navigate Recovery at 52 Gwinnett Drive, Suite A in Lawrenceville 30046, according to the department. It is sponsored by GNR Public Health and Georgia Overdose Prevention.