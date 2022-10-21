Piedmont Atlanta named 2022 Large Hospital of the Year

The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals said the hospital had become a leader in providing high-quality healthcare.

ATLANTA — Piedmont Atlanta Hospital was named 2022 Large Hospital of the Year by the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals on Thursday.

The alliance represents 104 not-for-profit hospitals in the state and said Piedmont Atlanta had become a leader in providing high-quality care to its patients.

“Piedmont Atlanta Hospital has shown it has the scale to provide world-class health care in a large metropolitan area, while retaining the highest standard of care, and offering patients personalized care, as well as expanding its reach outside its walls into the community,” said Alliance President and CEO Monty Veazey.

Recently the hospital was recognized as the best in Georgia for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News and World Reports. Outside of their campus, they have worked with local organizations to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals said they were also pleased with the expansion of health care during the pandemic. Piedmont Altana "opened its Neuroscience Intensive Care unit in late 2020 with ten beds and 32 neuro floor beds, and has since grown its neuro floor to 48 beds."

“I am pleased to recognize the leadership and excellence shown by Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, not just battling COVID-19, but continuing to develop innovative services that keep the patient at the center of their mission,” said Veazey.