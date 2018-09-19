DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- It's rare, but it's been detected here.

The DeKalb County Board of Health said it identified the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus at one of its mosquito surveillance sites in the southern part of the county.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, EEE is transmitted to people through infected mosquitoes. Only a few cases are reported in the United States each year.

Health officials said most people who are infected don't have any symptoms to show up, but it can cause swelling and affect the central nervous system in severe cases.

There is no specific treatment for EEE. Care is generally based on symptoms.

Here are five ways to protect yourself from EEE And other mosquito-borne illnesses:

Dusk/Dawn – Mosquitoes carrying mosquito-borne diseases usually bite at dusk and dawn, so avoid or limit outdoor activity at these times.

Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long sleeve shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites. Other repellents that are recommended for use contain picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, and IR3535.

Drain - Empty any containers holding standing water, because they are excellent breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes. Cut back tall grass, weeds and vines where mosquitoes like to rest.

Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

© 2018 WXIA