Where people really stand on Roe v. Wade is somewhere in the middle, poll shows

Pew Research Center poll shows more than half of the country supports keeping abortion legal, but differ on the circumstances of when it should be allowed.

ATLANTA — The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sparked some strong reaction across the country Friday, but what those in the community shared with 11Alive is that stances on the topic aren't necessarily black and white.

The historical decision now gives states the power to ban abortions, if they choose. While a recent Pew Research Center poll revealed more than half of the country supports keeping the procedure legal, they differ on the circumstances under which it should be allowed.

“I respect peoples’ opinions that are against abortion – but I also feel like suffering is much worse than death," said a resident from Marietta.

The poll found that 51% of people believe abortion should be legal in the first six weeks of a pregnancy, but by six months - support dwindles down to 29%. About two thirds of the country support abortions if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest.

Overall, the data reveals one common theme: many are just generally dissatisfied with current abortion laws.

“There’s no solid ground for us to stand on is what it feels like to me," said another Marietta resident.