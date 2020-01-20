ATLANTA — Children's Healthcare confirms that a water line leak on the second floor of Scottish Rite is forcing the hospital to make some temporary changes to its operation as they assess the damage.

According to a statement from Children's Healthcare, a fire sprinkler water line at the hospital broken shortly before noon on Saturday. The resulting leak impacted portions of the first floor and basement.

"No patients were impacted during the water leak," the statement read. "Our clinical and operations teams mobilized immediately to contain the situation."

Hospital authorities are still working to assess the damage and set up any needed contingency plans.

The hospital insists its emergency department remains open; though, an unknown number of select patients are being directed to Egleston and Hughes Spalding - both hospitals operated by Children's Healthcare.

This is the second leak-related issue at an Atlanta-area hospital in recent months. Grady Memorial was forced to divert more than 100 patients due to a flood from the sixth floor of the hospital that was caused by a split pipe.

The water caused damage that led to significant repairs on various floors and even brought about a state-of-emergency executive order from Governor Brian Kemp.

